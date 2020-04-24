Bangor Region YMCA offering virtual family outings

Just because you and your family are staying at home doesn’t mean you still can’t explore the world.

The Bangor Region YMCA is offering virtual family outings.

Kids can see animals, explore museums, and travel across the world for free, right from their device.

The hope is to give families a way to enjoy other parts of the world without leaving their home.

Diane Dickerson CEO, Bangor Region YMCA said, “We are hoping that families take advantage of that and use it as an opportunity to get together and be able to talk about these places and to experience these places and maybe just a little bit of planning and being hopeful for what comes after this.”

There are new tours up on their website each week.

To learn more or to take part in the activities, visit Bangory.org.