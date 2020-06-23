Bangor Region YMCA offering summer camps with added precautions

The Bangor Region YMCA has provided emergency childcare service to frontline and essential workers throughout the coronavirus pandemic. This summer the Y is scaling up those efforts to offer its regular camp programming for all kids.

Camp G. Peirce Webber, the Y's day camp, started June 22nd and runs until August 21st.

Camp Jordan, an overnight camp, will begin the first week of July. That's in accordance with Stage 3 of the governor's reopening plan.

In both instances, enhanced safety and social distancing measures will be in place. Campers are separated into groups of no more than 50 in order to meet state guidelines.

"[Camp] can be life changing for a child," said Bangor Region YMCA CEO Diane Dickerson. "This allows [parents] to continue going to work and having a life while their kids are with us all day long."

Dickerson says more financial assistance is available this year than in the past. Spots are still open. Visit bangory.org or call 941-2808 to register.