Bangor Region Leadership Institute hosts "Amazing Race"

Many of us have seen the popular TV show, "Amazing Race."

Well there was one of sorts Thursday in downtown Bangor.

Class members in the Bangor Region Leadership Institute and area professionals split up to take part in a scavenger hunt that included activities to check off, ranging from asking for a job application to pitching a tent.

The goal of the event is to have fun and get familiar with downtown businesses, all while learning new skills.

"We designed it so that they would have to visit businesses that they wouldn't otherwise know were down here, some I didn't even know were down here until I helped design the race, so it's cool. You learn a lot just in the short two hour window that they have," said Charles Lever, Marketing Chair of Bangor Region Leadership Institute.

For more information on the institute visit: https://www.brliexperience.org/.