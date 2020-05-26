Bangor Region Leadership Institute accepting applications for fall class

The Bangor Region Leadership Institute is accepting applications for its next classes starting in the fall.

The leadership institute is an intensive program that provides participants the skills, knowledge, and ongoing support they need to succeed in the greater Bangor community.

There are some changes to the curriculum this year because of the COVID-19 situation.

The program will now consist of seven in-person classes and seven virtual classes.

“We really felt like Zoom is the new normal," said Kelly Pearson, the Incoming Chair of the Leadership Institute. "This was just a great opportunity to ensure that the next group of participants have an opportunity to really dive into what the new Bangor is gonna look like.”

The cutoff for submitting an application is July 17th. You can go to brliexperience.org for more information.