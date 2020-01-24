Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce holds annual awards dinner

More than 1,000 people gathered at the Cross Insurance Center for one of the business communities' biggest nights of the year.

The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards dinner on Friday night.

It's a night to celebrate and recognize outstanding business and community members for their achievements.

Among those who took home awards Friday night - GE in Bangor. The company took home business of the year.

"You've got to be a good business. THat's something we are at GE Bangor. The other things is you have to be involved with our community and that's something we take a lot of pride in to give back to our community, be there for volunteer events and just make sure that the culture of the community is something we receive and something we build into as well," Eric Anderson, GE Bangor, said.

A full list of winners can be found at https://www.bangorregion.com/

