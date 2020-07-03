Bangor Public Works will take old trash cans

Bangor residents can get rid of their old trash cans for free, if they'd like...

The city recently distributed new cans for curbside pick up that go with their new sideload trucks.

They hit the road earlier this week.

If your old can is just taking up space public works will help you out.

"If people still have their old trash cans and they want to get rid of them they can bring them here to public works where the old recycling used to be and we've got a 40 yard dumpster outback," said Public Works Director Eric Willett. "They can either toss it in there or leave it right beside it and will load it in there with the loader."

Public Works is at 530 Maine Ave in Bangor.

They'll take the cans for the next 2 to 4 weeks depending on need.

