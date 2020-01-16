Bangor Public Works says they're ready for more snow

Bangor Public Works crews kept their trucks full and plows down during Thursday's storm.

"This will be a test of us this winter and the upcoming storm Saturday night into Sunday will another for us."

Public Works Director Eric Willet says they've been ready to take on the snow.

"The winter has been pretty tame so far this winter. Every storm has been an inch, two inches."

So, they're still well-stocked.

"Supplies are great. We've got over 2500 yards of salt back there. We've got over 2,000 yards of sand. We're ready."

Speaking of supplies, these roads didn't stop some people from heading out and stocking up on necessities.

"Most of the time will we be open for most of the day during storms," says Manager Dylan Cameron.

Over at Danforth's Down Home Supermarket they've been busy keeping their shelves stocked for shoppers with things they may need for outside and inside.