Bangor Public Schools has announced five new locations for lunch pick up.

After activating their summer lunch program early to provide kids with a free meal during the day.

The five newest locations include the corner of Bolling Drive and Mitchell Street, 979 Essex Street, Cameron Stadium at 300 Garland Street, Bangor Tire at 35 Market Street, and the Ranger Inn at 1476 Hammond Street.

Other locations include Abraham Lincoln School, Downeast School, Vine Street School, Fairmount School, and James F. Doughty School.

School officials add that these meals are open to all Bangor Public School students.

"So we really open it up to more families, just making sure that breakfast and lunchtime meal is offered. And I really think it does help when we're all in a situation where we're wondering where is this going," said Superintendent Betsy Webb.