Bangor Public Library revives bookmark contest for local artists

The Bangor Public Library is bringing back an old program where local artists designed bookmarks.

From the 1970s to the 1990s the library distributed special-edition bookmarks to raise awareness and funds for a local health care organization.

The new contest is funded by the Maine Bicentennial Commission and the theme is the past, present, and future of Maine.

The top three designs will win cash prizes at an exhibit on February 6th.

Hannah Young is the Director of Development and Marketing for the Bangor Public Library.

"We're really excited that the top ten designs will have bookmarks actually created and printed that we'll be able to give out at our desk. So engaging our patrons as well in thinking about the past, present and future of Maine."

Submissions are due on the 31st.

You can find the full guidelines and rules for the contest on the library website.


