Bangor Public Library offers summer of reading, fun for visitors

The 2019 Summer Reading Program at the Bangor Public Library is encouraging you to step out of your comfort zone and check out some new books with "The Universe of Stories" theme.

Reading programs are offered for children, teenagers and adults. And everyone can follow the Solar Trail throughout Bangor. As part of this year's Summer Reading Program, the Bangor Public Library would like to invite you to travel to the edges of the galaxy and learn a little bit about the solar system and its planets.

The Solar Trail begins at the Bangor Public Library, in the BPL Dome, with the Sun. From there, the Solar Trail will lead you on a scale model trip of our galaxy across Bangor. Use the Trail Guide to locate stops along the trail.

If you make it all the way to Pluto, displayed at Sweet Frog, you will earn a small frozen yogurt, fully loaded, for $3.00 and a coupon for a dollar off your next purchase.

The Summer Music Series is back at the Bangor Public Library. Sponsored by Darling’s Auto Group, the free concerts take place every Wednesday night throughout the summer from 7 – 8 p.m. in front of the newly completed Atrium.

The series kicked off June 11th and runs through August 28th. It features of variety of music from steel drums and big band to Celtic and swing.

The Bangor Public Library strives to inspire, enlighten and enrich the community by connecting them to books, information and ideas needed for work, recreation, education and inspiration. All programs and services provided by the Bangor Public Library are free and open to the public.

For more information on the Bangor Public Library or to see upcoming events, visit www.bangorpubliclibrary.org or call (207) 947-8336. You can also connect with the library on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.>