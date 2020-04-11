Bangor Public Health and Gold Star Cleaners asking for donated cloth masks

Bangor Public Health and Community Services have teamed up with Gold Star Cleaners in Bangor to collect cloth masks.

They are asking for the publics help in donating clean cloth masks to be disturbed to the public free of charge.

Masks can be donated at Gold Star Cleaners where they will wash the masks before distributing them.

Donated masks should be machine washable.

The CDC recommends high grade quilters cotton for the cloth.

Jennifer Doyle with Public Health and Community Services says,“You are wearing a cloth face covering to protect others. It may give you some protection but really the idea is that when you are wearing a cloth mask you are protecting others around you. The other message we want to send is these cloth masks do not replace social distancing guidelines.”

If you would like to donate cloth masks Gold Star Cleaners is located at 220 Union Street in Bangor and is open from 7:30AM to 8PM 7 days a week.

For instructions on how to make cloth masks you can go to cdc.gov.