Bangor Professional Firefighters' hosting Jingle Bell Ball

This is a formal, 18+ event to be held at the Anah Shrine, located at 1404 Broadway, on December 13, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Creative Designs & DJ Entertainment will be providing the music for the evening.

Verona Wine and Design will provide hot and cold hors d'oeuvres, and Half Acre Nightclub with a full cash bar.

All proceeds from the Jingle Bell Ball will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the local families they serve.

Tickets are available at www.bidpal.net/jinglebellball.