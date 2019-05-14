Bangor Police searching for missing 11 year old girl

Bangor Police are looking for an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to an area of Union Street after Sylvia Wade ran away from a facility.

They say the girl is about 5 feet tall with a thin build.

She was last seen wearing a camouflage hat, camouflage pants, a grey sweatshirt and dark colored sneakers.

She has light brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see her please call 947-7384 and press one to reach a dispatcher.

If you want to leave an anonymous tip, press 5.