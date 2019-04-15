Bangor Police on the lookout for fake $50, $100 bills

Bangor Police say someone is using fake money at area businesses.

Authorities have received complaints from three different locations where counterfeit 50 and 100 dollar bills were used.

They believe more of the fraudulent currency is being circulated.

Officials ask that people double check their money as often times counterfeit bills are slightly different in size and off color when compared to authentic bills.

They usually have the same serial number as well.

The bills that Bangor Police have received are marked with Asian lettering.