Bangor Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash

As they continue to investigate the deadly crash, police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in Bangor this weekend.

28 year old Dillan Springer was one of two riders who collided with a car near the intersection of Union Street and Davis Road.

The crash happened around 11 Saturday morning.

Police say 34 year old Matthew Marquis of Bangor was on a separate motorcycle, but traveling with Springer.

Investigators say it appears that the two men were trying to pass other vehicles when the crash took place.

They say Marquis does not have a Maine motorcycle license.

The driver of the car has not been named.

No one has been charged.