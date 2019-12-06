Bangor Police collect toys for Salvation Army

There were some busy elves in front of the Bangor Walmart today.

The elves, disguised as Bangor police officers, teamed up with the Salvation Army to collect toys.

They temporarily renamed the prisoner transport van the 'Jolly Wagon of Hopefulness' and were filling it with gifts.

The Salvation Army will distribute the toys to families in need in nine area communities.

Sgt. Wade Betters says they are happy to be working with the charity. "They really are in touch with the families and the children that are in need the most, and every toy that's donated will go to them today."

Bangor Police say if you missed the chance to drop off a toy, you can still donate directly to the Salvation Army.