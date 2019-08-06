Bangor Police charge 2nd juvenile with assault, total of 4 people now facing charges for crimes that were caught on video

An 18-year-old from Brewer accused of assaults in Bangor caught on video remains in jail.

Now another person faces charges in connection with one of the assaults.

Liam Geagan is charged with assault for the beating of a homeless man on the Bangor waterfront.

He's now also charged with aggravated assault for another attack that police say took place at Second Street Park.

Two juvenile males and 19-year-old Benjamin Gilliland have been charged with assault in that case.

Court documents say Geagan was caught in four separate videos, assaulting four people.

He's being held on $2500 bail.

