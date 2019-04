The Bangor Police Department is asking for help from the public in finding a missing person.

Police said around 9:30 Friday morning, 58-year-old George Heald walked away from his group home on Broadway.

Officials said Heald is 5'10" and weighs 185 pounds. Police say he has grey hair and blue eyes.

We're told Heald was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, a ball cap, and khaki pants.

If you have any information you're asked to call the Bangor Police Department at 947-7384.