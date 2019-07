Police arrested a Bangor man for a burglary at Columbia Street Baptist Church.

Charges against 32-year-old Christopher Barkac include burglary, theft, and criminal mischief.

Nothing was actually stolen, but extensive damage was done inside the church.

Police say Barkac also broke into Sawyer Arena, Mansfield Stadium and Tesoro's restaurant on Harlow Street.

Barkac is being held at the Penobscot County Jail.