Bangor Police: Suspects in custody in connection with credit union robbery

Bangor Police say they quickly caught two men wanted in connection with a robbery at a local credit union

Both live in the city, according to authorities, and now face charges.

Around 11:30am, officers were called to the Acadia Federal Credit Union located on the campus of Eastern Maine Medical Center.

They say that 43 year old Earl Torrence entered the credit union and then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Not long after an alert was sent out to all police in the area, a vehicle matching a description given by witnesses was seen about two miles from the scene of the alleged crime.

Torrence was the passenger in that car which was driven by 28 year old Corey Violette, who was found to have a loaded handgun, according to police.

"They located the suspect vehicle parked here on Essex Street and from there we were able to find and locate both people inside that vehicle. We have since taken two people into custody in connection with the robbery," said Sgt. Wade Betters.

Police say no one was hurt during the robbery.

The investigation continues.