Bangor Police Department talks about policies at city council meeting

Bangor's Police Chief, Mark Hathaway, joined city councilors Monday night to talk about police department policies.

It comes after George Floyd's death in Minnesota and protests around the country.

Chief Mark Hathaway discussed some of the ways his officers de-escalate situations, how they write their reports, and when force could or shouldn't be used.

As for the department's policies regarding chokeholds, the chief had this to say.

Chief Hathaway, said, "Our officers are trained in restraint and control. We do not instruct our officers in .... chokeholds. Our policy only allows officers to engage the head area when the threat is imminent and is a life safety issue."

Hathaway also talked about an officer's duty to intervene if they feel force is being inappropriately applied by another officer.

He says the department doesn't have a stand-alone policy that requires it, but they are reviewing whether to add language to their current policy that would address that.

On Wednesday, the chief and councilors will talk about the use of body cams.

For more information on the Bangor Police Department’s policies, visit, https://www.bangormaine.gov/BPDpolicy