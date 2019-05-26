Bangor Police Department investigate incident

The Bangor Police Department is investigating what they say is a "suspicious" incident after a local food restaurant manager reported an employee missing.

Now, that employee was found by the Bangor Police Department in the Brewer Walmart Parking Lot around 11:00 a.m.

It all comes after, police say the manager reported sending the employee to make a cash deposit earlier in the morning. We're told the money wasn’t deposited and the employee never returned to work.

No charges have been filled at this time.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.