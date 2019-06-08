Bangor Police Department holds annual bike auction

More than 80 bikes were up for auction Saturday in Bangor.

The Bangor Police Department held their annual bike auction.

The bikes were donated or were found abandoned throughout the city.

"There are bikes that show up in the middle of the night on someone's lawn or on the side of the road, or behind a business. We'll take them and wait and see if we get an owner for them. Ultimately when the bikes are not claimed by an owner then we hold them until the auction every year," said Sergeant Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department.

All the money raised from the event helps the Bangor Police Department's Community Services Fund.