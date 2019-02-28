Bangor police and area groups helping those in need this winter

Winter can be brutal for those stuck out in the elements.

It can also be difficult to make it through without the proper supplies.

That's why the Bangor Police Department along with other groups in the area are doing what they can to help those in need.

"It's not safe for these folks to be outside. It's not good for their health," said Rindy Fogler of Bangor Community Health.

Every week, the department is out visiting tent sites, soup kitchens, and homeless shelters to help deliver supplies that have been donated to them.

"We also hand out a lot of gift cards which we are fortunate enough to get from members of the public, and we sort of know a lot of the places that are out of the way that some people still live outside during the brutal winter months," said Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department.

Rindy Fogler serves as Community Services Manager for the City of Bangor. She's been making the rounds with the department since last year.

"One of the first days we went out we visited a gentleman who was living under the 395 bridge on the Bangor side," said Fogler. "I travel across that bridge every night on my way home from work, and when I drove across that bridge that evening I thought to myself, I'm driving over that gentleman that I spoke to a few hours ago, and I am going home to a warm house and he's going to be sleeping under a bridge tonight, and that really hit home."

That realization has also hit home for Laura Cole. She runs The Storehouse located at the Brick Church on Union Street.

The program is new to the area and offers free clothing, snacks, and toiletries to those in need.

The Storehouse is just one of the many stops the police department makes, and Cole says it's all about helping Bangor's homeless residents get back on their feet.

"Everybody needs a helping hand sometimes, and we want to give the hand out when somebody needs it, but we also want to be the hand up," explained Cole.

Officials says while some who live outside choose to due to their lifestyle, others are feeling the brunt of the housing challenge in Bangor.

That's why their main goal is to help these individuals find permanent housing.

Fogler hopes this collaboration with the police and public health departments is a great way to start that process.

"It's a public health issue. It's a public safety issue. And, it's just something we need to address," said Fogler.