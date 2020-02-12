Bangor Parks and Rec will babysit on Valentine's Day!

Hey Mom and Dad...

Are you looking for a few hours for just the two of you on Valentine's Day?

Look no further, we've got just the thing for you.

Actually, Bangor Parks and Rec does.

Friday is Parents Night Out.

From 6-9 that night, you can drop Bobby and Susie off, and the staff will take over!

Dinner, games, and a movie provided!

"We do have a lot planned," said Parks and Rec's Kat Sund. "We have lots of activities. The pizza making is a big hit with the kids. We try to do that as often as we can. We all seem to have a really good time. A lot of the kids we've met before, but we are always open to new kids showing up. We love to meet new people."

As of Wednesday, they had 20 spots open.

15 dollars for Bangor residents, 17 for non-residents.

To register, go to BangorParksandRec.com

You have to sign up in advance.