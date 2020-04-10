Bangor Parks and Rec open Saturday for residents without power

Saturday, Bangor Parks and Rec will be open for you to take a shower and to charge your phone.

That's from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They say you need to bring your own towels.

The City of Bangor says staff at the facility will disinfect between showers and make sure to keep in line with social distancing orders.

They posted to their Facebook page telling people where food is able during the power outage.

"We are asking people without power to prepare to be without power for the evening. If you are unable to make food, we have a list of local restaurants offering curbside pickup and delivery here: https://www.bangormaine.gov/localfood. In addition, the Salvation Army at 65 S. Park St. offers grab-n-go meals this weekend at 11:45 a.m. for those families that need them.

In addition, electrical service may have been ripped from the side of your house during the storm. Take a moment to assess whether or not that is the case; if your service was disconnected from your house, you will need an electrician to repair it before you receive full restoration of power."

