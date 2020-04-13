Bangor Parks and Rec facility to be open Monday evening for those who remain without power

As many Mainers remain without electricity, the city of Bangor has an option that could help with some needs.

City officials are allowing the Parks and Rec facility on Main Street to be opened Monday evening from 6-8pm.

People will be able to charge electronic devices while there.

Hot showers are available, city officials ask that you bring your own toiletries and towels.

Staff will be on hand with disinfectant to clean showers between use.

For more information, you can call 992-4490.