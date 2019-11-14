Bangor PD to collect items for pets this Saturday

Bangor's finest will be out this Saturday to help local furry friends.

They'll be parked outside Shaw's on Main Street from 9 until 1.

They're hoping folks will donate pet food, cat litter, toys, and treats.

You can also drop off cash if you don't have time to shop.

"This is actually a good time of year when we can get together and help fill our police van with a bunch of pet food that gets donated to the people who really need it and will use it," Sgt. Wade Betters said.

All donations will be given to the Furry Friends Food Bank at Eastern Area Agency on Aging.