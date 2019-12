Bangor Police are looking for a person suspected of trying to light things on fire at Bangor Historical Society's Hill House.

It happened on Union Street around 3:30 Saturday afternoon.

The person was wearing a ball cap and sunglasses, an orange tee shirt with a hooded sweatshirt underneath and dark colored pants.

If you have information call 947-7384.

You can leave an anonymous tip should you choose by selecting option #3.