Bangor PD going green with hybrid cruiser

The Bangor Police Department is taking steps to go green..

BPD just purchased this 2020 Interceptor.

It's their first ever hybrid vehicle.

There were some initial concerns the technology wouldn't be able to handle what is asked of police cars.

As the makes of the vehicle improved, officials with the department felt it was worth giving it a shot.

Even this model, though, is 3-thousand dollars more than a traditional gas-powered cruiser.

"With gas prices and as much as these vehicles are idling and as often as we are on the road we think that will recoup that in about a year," said Sgt. Jason Stuart. "Obviously time will tell whether or not that plays out."

If the car performs up to standards over the next year, the department will consider adding more to the fleet.

