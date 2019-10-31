Bangor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center throws unBOOleavable annual Halloween party

Staff at the Bangor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center certainly know how to throw a Halloween party.

They served a spooktastic menu with live music, too.

Everyone dressed for the occasion.

The decorations compliments of Activities Director Harrison Ankers.

"They have celebrated Halloween from 60 years to 100 years so this is just keeping up with the tradition of having that community spirit. The Halloween spirit" said Ankers.

"They treat us special. It's great all the time. Every holiday," said Patti Krane, resident.

"I am in the Halloween spirit. I really am. And I like it. Happy Halloween," Annie Dudley, resident.

After the lunch, the residents queued up for a Halloween parade.