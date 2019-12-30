Bangor gets ready to ring in 2020

New York has a ball covered in fancy crystals, but Bangor has a beach ball covered with strings of Christmas lights.

Each year, it's tossed from the top of Paddy Murphy's in West Market Square to signify the start of the New Year.

To wave goodbye to this decade and welcome the next, the downtown area will be full of events for all ages throughout the day Tuesday.

The Pickering Square Parking Garage will be open and free all day and night so revelers can responsibly imbibe if they so choose.

You can find the full schedule of events by visiting "Downtown Countdown 2020" on Facebook.

