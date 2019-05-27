Back in 1971, the federal government officially designated the last Monday in May as Memorial Day. Before that, it was celebrated on May 30th.

In Bangor, the annual Memorial Day Parade paid tribute to service members that gave their all.

Joy Hollowell shows us some of the sights and sounds.

U.S. Navy veteran Shawn Nelligan Dowd makes the Bangor Memorial Day parade an annual tradition.

"It's terribly important that we remember not just those who fought but specifically those who died," says Dowd. "They must be remembered always."

He personally enjoys marching in the parade, in part because Dowd gets to march beside his cousin and U.S. Air Force veteran, John Nelligan.

"I enjoy being with my fellow military people," says Nelligan.

Veterans honor those they've lost.

"My older brother, he passed away a couple years ago," says Bob Lee, a U.S. Navy veteran." I'm walking for him also. He was in the navy."

And celebrate those who came home.

"I'm back here with all my buds, the Vietnam group in particular who didn't get treated very well when we came home," says U.S. Navy veteran Jim Franklin. "So we're all just happy to be here."

"I like watching all the veterans walking by," says 11-year old Landon.

Joan Farley attends each year. She wouldn't miss it for anything.

"No, no, no, no, no," she says, shaking her head. "I'm getting old but I'm here. I'm proud of my veterans."

The parade ended at Davenport Park with a ceremony at the site of the Battleship Maine monument.

