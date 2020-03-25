Bangor Mall temporarily closing in response to COVID-19 concerns

The Bangor Mall is closing temporarily in response to COVID-19 concerns.

The management and realty group with the mall say in accordance with the Maine state mandate, ownership has decided to close the shopping center until further notice.

This is for all Maine malls until further notice.

Owner of Furniture, Mattresses & More Kathy Harvey says her store at the mall is not open to the public but they are taking phone and online orders and delivering.

They are working to get a waiver to be deemed an essential business for folks who need mattresses.

