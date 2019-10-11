Bangor Mall store among the Olympia Sports locations that will close

We now have a list of the Olympia Sports stores that will be closing, and it includes the one at the Bangor Mall.

According to a manager at the Bangor store, other stores that will close by the end of January are those in Farmington, Belfast, Wells, Sanford, Freeport, Biddeford, and South Paris.

The stores that will remain open are those in Waterville, Presque Isle, Ellsworth, Rockland, Falmouth, Auburn, Windham, and the store at the Maine Mall in South Portland.

The company currently has 140 stores with half of those closing.

Jackrabbit, the out of state company that just bought the business, has said the remaining stores will still be called Olympia.

