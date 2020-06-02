Bangor Mall reopens, "mall walking" not allowed, number of customers limited

On Monday, like many businesses, the Bangor Mall reopened its doors to customers.

There are some noticeable changes, however, as measures have been taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Those who used to spend time there getting in a walk for fitness purposes won't be allowed to do so for now.

Only 100 people will be allowed inside the mall at one time, and most stores will have a limit of five customers, so they ask that you be prepared for potential lines

The only entrance that will be open is the one between JCPenney and Furniture Mattresses and More

And the hours will be limited to Monday thru Saturday from 11 til 7 and Sunday from 11 til 5.