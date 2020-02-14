Bangor Mall craft fair and sports expo is back for two weekends

Tourney time is back.

It's always great time for businesses in the Bangor area.

So, one business owner decided to bring back her wildly popular craft fair at the Bangor Mall.

"The first time, it was wonderful."

The Veterans Day weekend craft fair Kathy Harvey hosted packed the Bangor Mall like it's never been packed before with 22,000 people.

"But the problem is, I can't believe I'm saying this there were too many people," said Harvey.

The response was so great they're doing things a little differently this time.

Harvey is spreading out the free craft and sports expo over two weekends so shoppers can have a great experience.

"There's going to be almost 400 vendors," she said.

And Harvey says they did this for tourney fans so there's something for everyone.

"We have ATV's and snowmobiles so don't be afraid to bring your husband and teens. We have a lot of teen vendors. So I think it's a great time for all tourney fans to come under one roof and see 400 vendors," she said.

Harvey says there will be some returning vendors - but a lot of new ones, too.

"And come hungry we have lots of food vendors."

And, once, again, it's all free.

"It doesn't cost anything for the shoppers and the vendors and there's a $1000 door price. And it's important to support your local neighbors not just at Christmas time but all year round so we're hosting this event for tourney week hoping that people will come in and bless them again," said Harvey.

The fair is Feb. 15th and 16th.

It's the same days next weekend, too.

And next weekend Dave Marciano from the reality show Wicked Tuna will be hosting a booth.

He's also offering free autographed pics.