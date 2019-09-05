Bangor Land Trust launches 'edible landscape' project



The Bangor Land Trust has announced a new ‘edible landscape’ project.

The project will focus on introducing edible permaculture, plants that don’t need maintenance, to Bangor Land Trust preserves.

Plants like raspberries, blackberries, grapes, and walnuts will be planted along trails and in fields.

The plan is to provide food for both people and wildlife.

Habitat consultant Cathy Pollard has already planted several raspberry plants along a trail in the Walden Parke Preserve.

“It's really a tremendous amount of diversity of foods that we're going to be putting out here to improve the habitat for everyone.”

Bangor Land Trust President Lucy Quimby hopes that the plants will provide food for decades to come.

“We're hoping that this will spread and that people will be offering us cuttings and wanting to volunteer to come out and plant things and will have ideas about other things that we could plant.”

Bangor Land Trust conserves over 800 acres of land with public access in the Bangor area.

For more information visit BangorLandTrust.org