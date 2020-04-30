Bangor Knights of Columbus to host food drive

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More and more people are going to local food pantries to get their essentials.
With more demand, donations are now running out.
To help with that Bangor Knights of Columbus is hosting a food drive this Saturday.
These are spots you can drop off your non-perishable food donations while keeping your social distance.
St. Gabriel Church, 435 South Main Street, Winterport
St. John Church, 217 York Street, Bangor
St. Joseph Church, 531 North Main Street, Brewer
St. Matthew Church, 70 Western Avenue, Hampden
St. Mary Church, 768 Ohio Street, Bangor
St. Teresa Church, 425 South Main Street, Brewer
It's from 10 Saturday morning until 2 p.m.
You can also make a monetary donation. “If you do not have anything extra on hand and aren't planning a trip to the grocery store, the food cupboards welcome monetary donations which enable them to purchase items most needed by people experiencing food insecurity. Checks may be mailed directly to food cupboards serving the Bangor area."
Brewer Area Food Pantry
OHI
203 Maine Avenue
Bangor, ME 04401
Hampden Food Cupboard
PO Box 9
Hampden, ME 04444
The Ecumenical Food Cupboard
Hammond Street Congregational Church
PO Box 1106
Bangor, ME 04402-1106