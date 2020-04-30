Bangor Knights of Columbus to host food drive

More and more people are going to local food pantries to get their essentials.

With more demand, donations are now running out.

To help with that Bangor Knights of Columbus is hosting a food drive this Saturday.

These are spots you can drop off your non-perishable food donations while keeping your social distance.

St. Gabriel Church, 435 South Main Street, Winterport

St. John Church, 217 York Street, Bangor

St. Joseph Church, 531 North Main Street, Brewer

St. Matthew Church, 70 Western Avenue, Hampden

St. Mary Church, 768 Ohio Street, Bangor

St. Teresa Church, 425 South Main Street, Brewer

It's from 10 Saturday morning until 2 p.m.

You can also make a monetary donation. “If you do not have anything extra on hand and aren't planning a trip to the grocery store, the food cupboards welcome monetary donations which enable them to purchase items most needed by people experiencing food insecurity. Checks may be mailed directly to food cupboards serving the Bangor area."

Brewer Area Food Pantry

OHI

203 Maine Avenue

Bangor, ME 04401

Hampden Food Cupboard

PO Box 9

Hampden, ME 04444

The Ecumenical Food Cupboard

Hammond Street Congregational Church

PO Box 1106

Bangor, ME 04402-1106