Bangor International Airport upgrades WiFi

Connectivity at Bangor International Airport just got a whole lot better.

We aren't talking about connecting from one flight to the next, but connecting to the internet.

Tuesday, airport officials rolled out a new upgraded system that will make using Wi-Fi there much faster and more user friendly.

"It's something that we wanted to offer, and it is something that I think the passengers expect nowadays, to be able to connect to a free wireless system, and we wanted to make sure that offer was here at the airport as well," said BIA Director Tony Caruso.

It cost the airport around 15-thousand dollars for the improvements.