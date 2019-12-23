Bangor International Airport in the running to be named "Best Small Airport"

Twenty airports are in the running to be named "Best Small Airport," and Bangor International is on the list.

USA Today is holding the online contest asking people to vote once a day until the contest wraps up on January 13th.

The airports competing against each other all serve fewer than 10 million passengers each year, but they have great amenities and access.

At last check, BIA is in the top ten.

Cast your vote by clicking here: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-small-airport/leaderboard/