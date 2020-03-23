Bangor International Airport sees significant drop in number of travelers

Bangor International Airport has seen significant reductions in the number of travelers.

Airport administration tells us planes that would normally be 80% to 90%full are now less than 30 percent capacity.

The airport has implemented policies to help combat the spread of COVID-19 including increased cleaning procedures.

Some airlines have begun canceling domestic flights.

Airport Director, Tony Caruso, said, "Today was the first day we experienced cancellations from domestic flights. American has canceled most of their flights except for three that operate today. Delta canceled all their flights, but United and Allegiant continue to operate on their normal schedule."

You can find more information at flyBangor. com.