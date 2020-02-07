Bangor International Airport workers prepare for icy conditions

If you think you've got a lot of snow and ice to clean up, it could be worse.

Crews at Bangor International Airport have a lot of ground to cover.

Maintenance workers at Bangor International Airport work hard to keep conditions safe.

Plows remove ice and snow.

Sanding helped give traction to incoming and outgoing flights.

Marty Kelly, Airfield Maintenance Supervisor, said, "The challenge is keeping the pavement ice-free if we can. So, as you can see out here, we've left a blanket of snow on, a thin layer, protecting from the rain. We've scraped the runway 100 feet wide. And this is runway 33. As you can see, it's in pretty good shape. The breaking is good, and that's our main goal."

"Folks at the airport can't use salt because of the corrosion. So instead, they've come up with different chemicals to put right on the pavement."

"It's a Potassium Acetate. It's called E-36. It's a bond breaker,” explained Kelly. He said, “It doesn't melt ice. We put it out at certain instances to break the bonds so that when we do scrape, the bond is broken, and we can peel the ice off."

A number of flights have been canceled and delayed already this weekend.

If you are planning to travel, it's suggested you call ahead at 207-992-4600.