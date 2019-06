The runway at Bangor International Airport was shut down for about an hour Wednesday after an incident.

Officials say no one was hurt when the pilot of a small plane ended up nose down on the south end of the runway.

We're told it was a normal landing, but the nose gear collapsed after it was on the ground.

Some planes were diverted while they moved the Cessna.

At last check, the runway had reopened for take-offs but not for landings.