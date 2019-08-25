Bangor Humane Society to thank community in advance of major building makeover this fall

Folks at the Bangor Humane Society continue to get ready for a big building makeover this fall.

Starting Monday, August 26th, they want to thank the community, in advance, for the support.

The Bangor Humane Society is hosting an Adoption and Anniversary celebration to mark 150 years in the community and empty the shelter.

The week-long event runs August 26th-31st with a party for the community on Saturday, August 31st.

BHS is getting ready, too, for the annual Paws on Parade fundraiser on the Bangor Waterfront, set for Saturday, September 28th.

The shelter is also looking for foster parents for animals during its major construction makeover, which is slated to begin in October.

For more information, log on to www.bangorhumane.org, Bangor Humane Society on Facebook or call (207) 942-8902.