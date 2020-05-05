Bangor Humane Society still adopting, Edgar now available

The Bangor Humane Society is still adopting out animals.

Community Outreach Director Chelsea Brown introduced us to a furry fellow hoping for a forever home.

Edgar is 8 years old. Although Edgar is a bit older do not be fooled by his age. He really enjoys a good adventure, and loves to climb to high places, but will always come running to a good snack!

He loves to lounge around in towels, and soft blankets and might even help with folding laundry or be a good snuggle buddy distraction.

Another thing that makes Edgar unique is he is one of our residents who tested positive for FIV. This is an immunodeficiency virus that will require proper care with a vet relationship.

Regular wellness checkups and a proper diet is very important when a cat has FIV.

FIV can be transmitted to other cats, so we do require that Edgar goes home with other kitties that are FIV positive or would be the only cat in the home.

Edgar pretty much loves anyone and everyone, though we have limited history on how he feels about other animals so slow positive introductions will be very important to ensure both animals are comfortable.

Edgar really loves a good snuggle and is patiently waiting for someone who can give him plenty of love and snacks!

Edgar is a sweet boy looking for his forever home, if you think Edgar can be a right fit for you please call us at (207)942-8902 or email adoption@bangorhumane.org to learn more.