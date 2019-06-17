Bangor Humane Society selling unique tiles

The Bangor Humane Society is fundraising for a renovated facility by honoring pets that leave lasting prints on our lives.

They’re selling custom tiles with your pet’s name and paw print, which will then be mounted in the lobby walls and hallways of Humane Society’s upgraded facility sometime next year.

There are only four hundred tiles available.

Two hundred tiles were mounted at B-H-S the last time renovations were done in 1996.

"Some of them have amazing stories, and to be able to preserve that, or for us to be able to just show a little bit, and demonstrate a little bit of that love that they give to us, by giving them a legacy inside of our shelter walls, while also be able to save lives and renovate this facility, I think is a really amazing testament add so much to our life," said Stacey Coventry of the Humane Society," said Stacey Coventry.

The Humane Society says it’s happy to pay tribute to it’s rescued pets.