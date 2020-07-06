Bangor Humane Society reopens to the public on Monday

The Bangor Humane Society has completed a significant renovation and on Monday, they'll open their doors again to the public.

The shelter was operating on an appointment only basis since March due to COVID-19 concerns.

Their hours will now be Monday through Friday, noon to 6, and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

They'll keep the number of people in the building in line with social distancing guidelines.

Shelter staff say all visitors will be required to wear masks. Other safety measures are put in place as well.