Bangor Humane Society readies for renovation project this summer

The Bangor Humane Society is marking a big birthday this year - 150 years in the community.

And the staff will be celebrate with a new look for the facility.

The Bangor Humane Society is a nonprofit organization serving over 200 communities in northern and eastern Maine since 1869. BHS strives to facilitate the human-animal bond by re-homing and rehabilitating homeless pets with humans through pet adoption.

In 1996 the current facility on Mount Hope Avenue was built to function as housing for more than 10,000 pets annually. Between significant overpopulation and not enough adopters, nearly half of the animals BHS housed annually were euthanized.

Nearly 20 years later, the success of spay/neuter efforts and simultaneous shift in the animal welfare mindset has changed the environment. BHS now operates at a 95% live release rate.

Better methods for caring for homeless animals, providing quality adoptions between local residents and animals, as well as ensuring better living conditions for the animals are priorities that need structural facility changes in order for BHS staff and volunteers to realistically maintain these priorities long term. A capital campaign is raising $1,750,000 for those changes, with construction set to begin in August.

The renovation focuses on, among other things:

- an improved lobby where the entering public can see pets available for adoption to encourage more immediate connections between pets and humans

- pet housing areas to reduce disease transmission

- surrender rooms that provide privacy for families making the difficult decision to give up a pet

- improved veterinary care area for spay / neuter and treatment of sick surrendered pets.

For more information on the campaign and how to help, you can log on to www.BangorHumane.org or www.BHSBuilding4Tomorrow.org.