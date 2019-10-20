Bangor Humane Society reaches key point in renovation, addition project

Work to expand and upgrade the Bangor Humane Society has reached an important point - construction.

Staffers continue to look to the community to support the project.

The project timeline has an estimated completion in early summer of 2020. During this time the shelter will still be operating for business. As of now, the agency’s operational hours have not been changed. However, the safety of both the community’s humans and animals as construction unfolds are a first priority, so BHS asks the public to call ahead or check their Facebook page before visiting to ensure operational hours have not been impacted by construction. Additionally, BHS also asks that during the following months people use caution when visiting the shelter during the construction phase of the project.

The removal of incinerator was the first action implemented in Phase I of the project. This space will be re-purposed into a canine transport room to welcome dogs rescued from euthanasia in overcrowded shelters through our transport partners from across the country.

The headstones located in the back yard of the shelter that were part of a former pet cemetery will be respectfully relocated in order for the contractors to repair damage to the landscape. The headstones will be preserved and incorporated into the renovation plan.

To find out more about the project and how to donate to the $1.7 million Capital Campaign, log on to BangorHumane.org and click on Ways to Give. >

